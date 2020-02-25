Rolls-Royce launches Whispers, a private social network and shopping experience for owners

Rolls-Royce

Picture this. You're the proud owner of a brand-new Rolls-Royce. You had a wonderful time choosing all of the bespoke details on your car, but now that it's arrived, you sort of miss having the folks from Rolls cater to your every whim. Also, you don't have anyone else to talk to about these feelings, because your friends are all still trying to sell their apps. What can you do?



Well, thankfully, there's a solution. It's called Whispers, and it's a new service from Rolls-Royce that does several things. First it offers its members -- all Rolls owners, natch -- a highly curated feed of rare and expensive stuff to buy and do. It's an extension of the company's "Private Office" that maintains one-to-one relationships with select clients.



Even better, Whispers will also function as a social network of sorts. There is a feature in the app that lets users message one another, and frankly, I'm around 50/50 on whether I'd love or hate to see those conversations unfold. Also on offer are a series of "inspiring stories" that have been hand-picked by Rolls' "Luxury Intelligence Unit."



"It is with pleasure that today we introduce to the world an application named Whispers," said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös in a statement. "Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community."



One thing that Whispers seems to have going for it is the fact that it's been in a quiet beta for nearly two years now and the small group of clients to whom Rolls-Royce granted access liked it enough that the company is now offering it globally in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.



This seems like a bold move toward the future for a company like Rolls-Royce, which in so many ways, seems rooted in the past. We'll be especially curious to see how security for the app holds up in the coming months. Rolls promises security, but with a list of high-value users, Whispers seems like it would be a particularly juicy target for enterprising hackers.