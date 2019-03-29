Rolls-Royce appoints former BMW designer as head of design

Rolls-Royce on Friday announced that it has named Jozef Kabaň as its Head of Design. He was previously Head of Design Studio BMW since 2017. Before that, he spent much of his career with the Volkswagen Group, where he designed the exterior of the Bugatti Veyron.

Kabaň joined the Volkswagen Group at the age of 20, making him one of the company's youngest designers ever. After being assigned the exterior design of the Veyron in 1998, he subsequently held roles at the Audi and Skoda brands. Along with major production models, Rolls-Royce says Kabaň helped "revolutionize" Skoda's design ethos, and that he also had responsibility for special-edition and concept cars.

Kabaň, who studied in Bratislava and at the Royal College of Art in London, will be based at both Rolls-Royce's design studio in Goodwood, UK, and in Munich, Germany.

"He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability. It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world's leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world's very best design talent," Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO, said in a statement.

Rolls-Royce announced that its prior Head of Design, Giles Taylor, left the company in June 2018.