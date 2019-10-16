The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is killing it in the Rebelle Rally

Rebelle Rally

In case you hadn't heard, Roadshow's intrepid reviews editor Emme Hall is currently competing in the 2019 Rebelle Rally. It's a week-long off-road haul that takes competitors from Northern California down to the Mexican border, where they have to find checkpoints without the assistance of GPS, computers or cell phones. And Emme, bless her heart, is doing it in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

You might think the $400,000, 6,000-pound behemoth would struggle to get through the rocky trails and sandy dunes of the Rebelle Rally course, but in fact, the Cullinan is performing quite well. As of Tuesday evening, Emme and her co-driver/navigator, Rebecca Donaghe, have earned 806 points, putting them in first place in the crossover class. As of this writing, they have a 50-point lead over the second-place team.

Of course, this isn't Emme and Rebecca's first Rebelle rodeo. The team has participated in the rally for several years now, and were the outright winners last year, competing in the tougher 4x4 class behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler.

Following their 2018 win, Emme and Rebecca wanted to come back for 2019 with a new challenge. That's why they've decided to compete in the most expensive SUV you can buy today -- though it took a little prep work in order to make the Cullinan Rebelle-ready.

Can Emme and Rebecca hold onto their lead? We'll have the final results in just a few days. The 2019 Rebelle Rally ends on Saturday, Oct. 19, and you can track the competitors' progress -- Emme and Rebecca are Team Jeeves #200 -- on the Rebelle Rally website. Stay tuned for a full recap of Emme's opulent rally experience on the pages of Roadshow after she returns to the connected world next week.