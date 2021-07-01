Ford F-150 returns to Rocket League with patriotic cues for the Fourth of July

Following Ford's first foray into Rocket League, the mighty popular vehicular soccer game, the Blue Oval's back with a patriotic design just in time for the Fouth of July. On Thursday, the automaker revealed the F-150 Rocket League Edition as part of a new Red, White and Boom Bundle, which is now available for players to download.

The automaker once again worked with Psyonix, the creator of Rocket League, to ensure the pickup looks the part for the video game. But, it still definitely looks like an F-150 at the end of the day. Designers tweaked the overall design, but the "C-clamp" headlights, wheel arches and prominent tailgate remain. The front grille, meanwhile, is very F-150 Raptor. All in all, it looks ready to bounce digital soccer balls around the virtual field.

Ford said its continued work with Rocket League is part of a larger push to leave an imprint with video game players. In the past Ford worked extensively with Turn 10 Studios, the makers of the Forza Motorsport and Horizon series. If you recall, the latest Ford GT was even the cover car 2015's Forza Motorsport 6. The latest trailer for Forza Horizon 5 also features the 2021 Ford Bronco quite a bit. Surely, that's no coincidence.

The Red, White and Boom bundle is available now through July 5. Happy gaming.