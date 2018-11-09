Fully adjustable Showa suspension, Brembo monoblock brake calipers, seven riding modes, a single-speed transmission and, most importantly, an all-electric powerplant. These depictions don't exactly characterize a traditional Harley-Davidson motorcycle. However it will soon be as Harley-Davidson starts a new chapter of its history with the introduction of its all-electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.

The original LiveWire concept was introduced in 2014, and the production version will arrive next year. Preorders will commence in January.

In fact, this is only the beginning. Harley-Davidson says it's planning to release a full portfolio of electric motorcycles by 2022.

Now playing: Watch this: Riding Harley-Davidson's all-electric Project LiveWire...

Harley-Davidson's foray into electric bikes is indeed a bold move. The question for you all is, do you think the LiveWire and future Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles will help the long-term future of the company? After all, Harley-Davidson hasn't been in the best financial health as of late.

So, we put it to you: Is this the right move for Harley-Davidson? What do you think of the LiveWire? Would you consider spending your own money on one of these?

Hit the comments section and speak your mind, and be sure to weigh in on the polls below to see where your opinions stand with your fellow readers.