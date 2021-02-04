Check out the Rivian R1T in action at the Rebelle Rally

A few months ago, I drove the yet-to-be-released Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in the Rebelle Rally, an absolutely grueling, seven-day off-road adventure. The Rebelle is not won with speed, but rather with navigational accuracy, smart time management and excellent teamwork. It's a race I know quite well.

When my teammate Rebecca Donaghe and I had the idea to use Rivian's new truck, we had no idea how it would go. We didn't know how long the batteries would last, how long the truck would take to charge or even how we were going to charge it out in the middle of nowhere. We didn't know what the all-wheel-drive system could handle or if it could climb up rocky hills without locking differentials or solid axles. The whole thing was a giant experiment.

In the end, Rebecca and I ended up in sixth place in the 4x4 class, but we are hoping to return in 2021 and reclaim our place on the top of the podium, which we earned in 2018 in the 4x4 class in the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and again in the crossover class in 2019 in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

You can read my full review of the Rivian R1T here with all the juicy details about our range and how we charged the truck. But to really get a feel for the rally, check out the video above. The R1T is available this June, with the Rivian R1S SUV following in August.