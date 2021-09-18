Rivian production starts, 2022 Kia Carnival update and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey there, Roadshow readers, hope you're doing well. We're back with another week in review with plenty to talk about, as always. Scroll on down to recap the past week, but I encourage you to check out the discussion that Craig and I had on all these topics in the latest Roadshow News Recap, above.
Top reviews
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia CarnivalSee all photos
I penned an update on our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival. It went on a beach road trip, and I also found out the van's a little too big for tiny parking garages.
Click here to read our 2022 Kia Carnival long-term review update.
2022 Volkswagen ID 4 Pro S: Inner beautySee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole drove the 2022 Volkswagen ID 4 Pro S and said it's a good EV let down by the finer details.
Click here to read our 2022 VW ID 4 Pro S review.
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: More power and better reflexesSee all photos
Reviews Editor Jon Wong drove the 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed and was blown away by its athleticism.
Click here to read our 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed first drive review.
Top news
- Rivian fires up production: The startup built the first customer R1T electric pickup truck this week.
- Ford F-150 Lightning inches closer to reality: The automaker started preproduction of the electric truck and made a big announcement to do with production.
- Lucid Air goes 520 miles on a charge: The EPA confirmed Lucid's mesmerizing range figure.
- You can unlock the Genesis GV60 with your face: Wild stuff, I say. But it's real.
- Cars will likely grow more expensive, thanks to hurricane season: Storms drive up demand and ruin inventory. That's no good in today's car market.
- Walmart deliveries go autonomous: In three cities, your next Walmart order may come via an autonomous Ford and Argo AI self-driving prototype.