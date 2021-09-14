/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed: More power and better reflexes

Bentley debuts a new Continental GT Speed for the 2022 model year featuring more power, sharper handling and light styling changes.

Jon Wong
Based on the Continental GT W12, the Speed sees power climb to 650 horsepower from 626. 

Torque is unchanged checking in at a stout 664 pound-feet.

Routing to all four of the Continental GT Speed's wheels is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In coupe form, Bentley says the GT Speed can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Top speed checks in at 208 mph.

In addition to the coupe, the GT Speed will be available as a convertible. The drop-top version is capable of sprinting to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

To improve handling, Bentley engineers retuned the Continental GT's all-wheel-drive system and stability control programming. 

GT Speed models also benefit from four-wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip differential. 

Visually, the Continental GT Speeds get a dark tint grille, special badges and exclusive 22-inch wheel designs on the outside. The cabin benefits from leather and Alcantara upholstery and diamond-quilted seats.

The 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe and Convertible will hit US showrooms later this fall, starting at $277,635 and $305,135, respectively.  

