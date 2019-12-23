Rivian electric truck startup raises another $1.3 billion in investments

Enlarge Image Rivian

The budding electric pickup segment may have been defined this year by Tesla's Cybertruck, but Rivian isn't one to be forgotten.

The electric truck startup made a few splashes in 2019, and it's closing the year out with a bang. On Monday, the company said it raised another $1.3 billion in a new funding round.

Rivian does not break out figures by investors, but it said major investors were part of T. Rowe Price Associates' client roster, however, the startup added two familiar faces that once again sunk cash into the company. Both Amazon and Ford were part of the latest investment round. Notably, Ford invested $500 million in Rivian this past April and inked a deal to use the startup's skateboard platform for a future electric car. This past February, Amazon invested $700 million and said Rivian will be responsible for a purpose-built electric delivery van. The online retail giant has ordered 100,000 so far. If all goes according to plan, the vans will start rolling out to Amazon in 2021.

Other big numbers include a $350 million investment from Cox Automotive this year.

Of course, we're largely waiting for the production version of the handsome Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV. Both concepts grabbed attention at their 2018 debut and promise over 400 miles of range and plenty of power. Rivian plans to start production of the R1T pickup first at its plant in Illinois. The first deliveries should start at the end of 2020.