Amazon and GM may be ready to invest in Rivian, report says

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian was one of those companies that had many of the hallmarks of being vaporware before it released its two incredible electric concepts at the LA Auto Show in 2018. We had to eat a little crow after that, as did the bulk of the motoring press because Rivian seemed to be a real player.

Now, a couple of the largest companies in the world seem to be agreeing with that stance, because according to a report from Reuters published on Tuesday, both Amazon and General Motors are considering investing in the EV company.

Both Rivian and Amazon declined to offer comment on the matter while GM didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rivian's R1T and R1S concepts were both truly impressive when they made their world debut in LA last year. We also found the design and construction techniques that Rivian is using for its battery packs to be fairly ingenious and has left us wanting an even closer look at the company's work.

If Rivian did receive the rumored billions in investment from Amazon and GM, it could be enough to push the company light years beyond any other EV manufacturer, none of which have offered as seemingly comprehensive a package as Rivian's R1T.