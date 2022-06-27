Rivian Launches Adventure Network Fast Chargers in Colorado, California

Rivian's Adventure Network aims to be the off-road-friendly equivalent of Tesla's Superchargers, offering owners exclusive access to chargers at locations ideal for going off the beaten path. And this week, that network is finally coming online.

Rivian on Monday announced the launch of the first Adventure Network charger, located in Salida, Colorado. Four chargers will be available for Rivian R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs, offering up to 200 kilowatts of juice, which should add about 140 miles of range in 20 minutes. The bank of chargers includes a pull-through space, so owners towing trailers don't need to disconnect first.

Owners of other EVs, whether or not they classify as competitors, aren't left completely in the dark. Rivian's first Adventure Network charger also includes four Waypoints chargers, which are open and available to any EV with a SAE J1772 plug, the standard for non-Tesla US EVs. Those chargers, however, max out at Level 2 speeds, the same you'll get from the 240-volt dryer plugs in your house, which should add about 25 miles of range for every hour spent plugged in.

Enlarge Image Rivian

Rivian is launching more than one bank of chargers this week. On Tuesday, it will open up Adventure Network chargers in Inyokern, California, and it will expand to Bishop, California, on Wednesday. In its press release, Rivian said the California chargers are ideal for owners heading to places like Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Forest and Death Valley National Park.

Overall, Rivian hopes to expand its Adventure Network across the US, with initial plans for 3,500 fast chargers located across 600 sites by the end of 2023. The network is designed so that Rivian owners don't need to pull out any sort of tag or membership card -- just pull up, plug in and charge.