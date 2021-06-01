$2.45M Rimac Nevera electric hypercar runs the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds

Now playing: Watch this: Rimac Nevera: An electric hypercar that sets the bar

We first saw Rimac's C_Two back in 2018 in prototype form, and after some delays the Croatian company is finally showing the production version of the electric hypercar. The car is now named Nevera, after the "unexpected and mighty" storms that occur off the Croatian coast in the Mediterranean sea, and its spectacular performance figures beat Rimac's initial estimates.

The Nevera is powered by four electric motors that total 1,914 horsepower and 1,740 pound-feet of torque, besting the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport by over 400 hp and nearly 600 lb.-ft. These motors were developed by Rimac, and they individually power each wheel and are connected by a pair of single-speed gearboxes. Rimac says the Nevera will hit 60 mph in under 1.85 seconds and hit a top speed of 258 mph, making it both quicker and faster than the Bugatti. Even more impressively, Rimac says the Nevera will make it through the quarter-mile in 8.6 seconds, a production-car record that's a half-second quicker than Rimac's initial estimate, and it will reach 100 mph in 4.3 seconds and 186 mph in 9.3 seconds, the latter figure 2.5 seconds quicker than the original estimate.

It has a 120-kWh battery pack that was fully developed by Rimac, with the pack integrated into the car's carbon-fiber monocoque for increased stiffness, a superlow center of gravity and a 48/52 weight distribution. That monocoque is the largest single piece of carbon in the whole auto industry, incorporating the roof and the rear subframe, and it weighs less than 440 pounds. Rimac says the Nevera has a range of 340 miles on the European WLTP cycle, which should translate to a bit under 300 miles in the US, and it takes just 19 minutes to go from 0% to 80% charge.

In place of traditional traction and stability control systems, the Nevera uses Rimac's All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2 (R-AWTV 2) system that offers infinitely variable torque between all four wheels, making over 100 adjustments every second. It has a double-wishbone suspension setup with adjustable dampers and electronically controlled ride height, and a steer-by-wire electric power steering system. The Nevera also has carbon-ceramic brakes with an electro-hydraulic brake booster that distributes braking force between the friction brakes and the regenerative brakes as needed, for instance if the friction brakes get too hot. Rimac says the Nevera has the highest usage of regen braking of any car on the market.

Launching in 2022 will be Rimac's artificial intelligence Driver Coach. Powered by the Nvidia Pegasus operating system, this uses 13 cameras, 12 ultrasonic sensors and six radar sensors to optimize the driver's on-track performance. On selected race tracks it helps perfect racing lines, braking points and steering inputs through audio and visual cues. The Driver Coach will be added to Neveras via an over-the-air update. The Nevera also has seven different driving modes, including a Range mode for maximum efficiency and a Drift mode for, well, drifting.

In terms of design the Nevera looks extremely similar to the C_Two, which is a good thing, as it's pretty stunning. But the car has undergone a comprehensive overhaul of design changes from the diffusers and splitters to the shape of the hood and roof pillars that Rimac says have resulted in a 34% increase in aerodynamic efficiency compared to the prototype. The design of the air intakes and cooling channels have also been reworked for a 30% increase in cooling efficiency at low speeds and a 7% increase at high speeds. The Nevera has an extensive active aerodynamics system that can independently move the hood's profile, the rear diffuser and wing, and a flap in the underbody; the low drag mode gives the Nevera a 0.3 coefficient of drag, while the high downforce mode increases downforce by 326%.

The Nevera's lovely interior has three TFT screens -- one for the gauge cluster, one large central display and a thin unit for the passenger -- leaving analog controls for only essential functions like drive modes, lights, and climate controls. There's tons of leather, Alcantara and carbon-fiber trim, as well as billet aluminum on the two main knobs and toggle switches. Rimac says the Nevera has room for two passengers "in full race regalia" as well as their luggage. Through a mobile app Nevera owners can track the car's location and charge status, and performance telemetry is viewable in the car's screens and is able to be downloaded to a phone or laptop.

Only 150 Neveras will be sold at a price of $2.45 million to start. Rimac says that no two Neveras will be identical, as the company offers a huge range of color and trim options, though the Nevera will be offered in a few different trim levels. Every customer will be invited to the company's headquarters in Croatia to spec their car, and there are 19 dealers around the world -- including in the US -- that will help facilitate sales.

Nearly everything about the Nevera was designed and developed in-house by Rimac, from the electric motors to the battery pack, the carbon structure and the electronic systems. Rimac recently announced plans for a massive facility in Zagreb, Croatia that will be home to 2,500 employees, an investment of 200 million euros. Porsche recently invested another $83M in Rimac for a 24% stake in the company, and Hyundai previously invested $90 million as well.