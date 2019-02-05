Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic heaps on the power, luxury

It was only a matter of time before Land Rover bestowed its fanciest trim level upon the slick Range Rover Velar, and now, here it is.

Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition. This brevity-averse trim name carries some of the fanciest appointments Range Rover has on offer. Unlike other SVAutobiography models, however, Land Rover says this one will exist for just one year.

But what a year it'll be. Upon first glance, it's obvious this isn't your average Velar. There are larger intakes in the new front bumper, cooling both its engine and its beefier brakes. There's a new grille, new side moldings and quad tailpipes sticking through a new rear bumper. There's also a new tray under the transmission tunnel to better channel air. The paint color you see here is only available on this Velar variant, and a contrasting black roof is standard.

Hidden under the standard 21-inch wheels is a massive set of stoppers. The SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition rocks 15.5-inch front brakes and 15.6-inch rear brakes, wrapped in red calipers with Land Rover emblems, although black calipers are available for more demure buyers.

Enlarge Image Land Rover

The interior ramps things up even further. Replete with double-stitched, perforated, quilted Windsor leather, it's available in four different color schemes. The front seats have 20-way adjustability and heating, ventilation and massage. The shift paddles are made of real aluminum. There's also a sportier steering wheel and knurled controls for the infotainment system. Carbon fiber is available for the trim. The 12.3-inch gauge screen has a unique startup screen, because why wouldn't it?

There's power to back up that plush, too. The Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition sports a 5.0-liter supercharged gas V8 putting out 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque, enough to push the car to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. Its eight-speed automatic transmission has been reconfigured to handle the extra power, and the all-wheel-drive system has a new transfer box dedicated to handling all that hustle. There's also an active exhaust system that can go from (somewhat) silent to violent depending on driving conditions.

The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition isn't yet on sale, and Land Rover didn't specify when it would be, but it should be a hot ticket given its limited-edition status. Pricing will likely be announced closer to its release, but for context, you can spec a current Velar to within spitting distance of six figures, so expect this new one to go for at least that much. In regular Range Rover form, the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition starts at a hefty $177,500.

