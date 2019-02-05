Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography packs 550 hp, high-end trimmings

  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography
  • Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography

Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
1
of 26

This brevity-averse trim name carries some of the fanciest appointments Range Rover has to offer.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
2
of 26

There are larger intakes in the new front bumper, cooling both its engine and its beefier brakes.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
3
of 26

There's also a new tray under the transmission tunnel to better channel air.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
4
of 26

There's a new grille, new side moldings and quad tailpipes sticking through a new rear bumper.     

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
5
of 26

The paint color you see here is only available on this Velar variant, and a contrasting black roof is standard.

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
6
of 26

The interior is replete with double-stitched, perforated, quilted Windsor leather, and it's available in four different color schemes.    

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
7
of 26

The front seats have 20-way adjustability and they pack heating, ventilation and massage too.   

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
8
of 26

The 12.3-inch gauge screen has a unique startup screen, because why not?    

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
9
of 26

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Published:Caption:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
10
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
11
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
12
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
13
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
14
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
15
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
16
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
17
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
18
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
19
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
20
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
21
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
22
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
23
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
24
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
25
of 26

Published:Photo:Land RoverRead the article
26
of 26
Now Reading

Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography packs 550 hp, high-end trimmings

Up Next

2020 Range Rover Evoque loads up on the tech

Latest Stories

2019 Ford Ranger already facing first recall

2019 Ford Ranger already facing first recall

by
Mazda Miata history: Why the MX-5 has always been one of our favorites

Mazda Miata history: Why the MX-5 has always been one of our favorites

by
The Volvo V60 T8 plug-in hybrid isn't coming to America -- and that's OK

The Volvo V60 T8 plug-in hybrid isn't coming to America -- and that's OK

by
Ram's Multifunction Tailgate can open like French doors

Ram's Multifunction Tailgate can open like French doors

by
Aston Martin is bringing a Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to Geneva

Aston Martin is bringing a Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to Geneva

by