Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography packs 550 hp, high-end trimmings

Land Rover on Tuesday unveiled the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.
This brevity-averse trim name carries some of the fanciest appointments Range Rover has to offer.
There are larger intakes in the new front bumper, cooling both its engine and its beefier brakes.
There's also a new tray under the transmission tunnel to better channel air.
There's a new grille, new side moldings and quad tailpipes sticking through a new rear bumper.
The paint color you see here is only available on this Velar variant, and a contrasting black roof is standard.
The interior is replete with double-stitched, perforated, quilted Windsor leather, and it's available in four different color schemes.
The front seats have 20-way adjustability and they pack heating, ventilation and massage too.
The 12.3-inch gauge screen has a unique startup screen, because why not?
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.