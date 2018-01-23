Enlarge Image Land Rover

Way back at the dawn of time, aka 1970, Land Rover debuted the Range Rover as a more luxurious and livable alternative to its Series Land Rovers, and for the first 11 years of its life, the Range Rover was only available as a two-door. The last of the two-door Range Rovers rolled off the assembly line in Solihull, England in 1994 and its like was never seen again. Until now.

Land Rover on Tuesday released a teaser image of the interior of an upcoming two-door Range Rover, which is set to debut to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The Range Rover SV Coupe will be limited to just 999 production units and will be hand-assembled by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations in Warwickshire, England.

"The Range Rover SV Coupe is a highly compelling design with peerless refinement and uncompromised sophistication from its breathtaking exterior proportions to its sumptuous, beautifully appointed interior. This is a vehicle that will resonate on an emotional level," said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover chief design officer, in a statement.

The top-down view of the interior that Land Rover released today shows a typically sumptuous Range Rover interior with a unique split color scheme for front and rear passengers and more quilted leather and beautiful wood than you can shake a stick at. Legroom appears ample for both rear seats, but there doesn't seem to be any provision for a center rear seat. Sorry, fifth friend, looks like you have to take the bus!

"Land Rover created the luxury SUV sector with Range Rover almost 50 years ago. In launching the new Range Rover SV Coupe, we will offer clients an alluring combination of peerless luxury and rarity," said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations managing director. "Unveiling this special vehicle at the Geneva International Motor Show in March, during Land Rover's 70th anniversary year, will be a defining moment for Land Rover, the Range Rover portfolio and Special Vehicle Operations."

Jaguar Land Rover hasn't released pricing or an on-sale date, unsurprisingly, but we're absolutely floored to see the return of a two-door Rangie and cannot wait to get our grubby, peasant hands all over it in Geneva.