Ram TRX becomes the Hennessey Mammoth SUV with 1,000-plus HP

Hennessey

Hennessey Performance Engineering is back again with yet another limited-run, souped-up monster it plans to sell. This time, the Texas-based tuning company plans to tackle the Ram TRX, but it's not just slapping a supercharger on and calling it a day -- it's turning the pickup truck into an SUV.

This is the HPE Mammoth, a seven-seat SUV with 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet of torque. Yowza. With the newfound power, HPE said the Mammoth will scoot from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds. John Hennessey, founder and CEO of HPE, said the idea came from the firm's previous conversion of a Ford F-150 Raptor, which the company turned into an SUV. The Mammoth just happens to have a whole lot more power, thanks to a host of upgrades under the hood, including a 2.65-liter supercharger.

HPE only released the single rendering of the SUV, so we don't know what the rear of the vehicle looks like with the bodywork changes, and we don't get a look at how passengers will be situated inside, either. However, the company said the second row of seats will feature captain's chairs, while the third row welcomes passengers with a folding bench seat. Cargo space behind the third row remains, and a usable hatch will allow access to the rear cargo area, making this a five-door SUV.

Aside from the reconfigurations inside and power increases, HPE adds a 2.5-inch lift kit, 35-inch off-road tires that wrap 20-inch wheels and a front-leveling suspension kit.

If all of this sounds dandy, you'll need to move quickly. HPE only plans to make 20 Mammoth SUVs, each costing $375,000 before taxes and other fees. Dial up an authorized HPE Ram dealer, or get in touch with the company directly if you need a 1,000-hp SUV.