Ram's second Super Bowl commercial goes for greatness

If you want to sell a truck during the Super Bowl, it doesn't hurt to lean on hyperbole a smidge, as Ram just did.

Ram's second big ad during Super Bowl LII centered on the idea of 'greatness.' The commercial showed a series of vignettes exemplifying the words of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose speech provided the soundtrack for this minute-long spot.

Is it a bit larger than life? Sure, but so is the Super Bowl, and so are pickup trucks in general. It works.

The 2019 Ram 1500 debuted at this year's Detroit Auto Show. Available with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the truck is more capable, more efficient and more connected. Heck, you can even option it with a massive vertical screen. Welcome to the 21st century.