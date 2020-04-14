Ram, Jeep recall 425,000 vehicles for faulty wipers

Enlarge Image Mike Cutler/Roadshow

Ram and Jeep owners may soon receive a recall notice in the mail because the latest hiccup covers a pretty large amount of cars.

In documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last Thursday, Ram and Jeep's parent automaker, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said 425,588 vehicles may house faulty wiper arms. Wiper arms could become loose and leave the windshield wipers inoperable when needed.

The recall affects three models, but a whole lot of them. FCA says the 2019-2020 Ram 1500, 1500 Classic and Jeep Compass are the three vehicles involved. Owners of the models with the defect may notice the wipers don't return to their proper rest positions when not in use, or that they don't clear the entire windshield when in use. Eventually, they may stop working altogether.

Good news when it comes to a fix, though. All owners need to do is take their vehicle to their local dealer's service department where a technician will tighten the wiper nuts free of charge. With the nuts tightened, the arms should be ready to clear the windshield just as they were designed to do.

FCA expects that notices will start mailing out around May 29.