FCA CEO Mike Manley confirms plans for electric Ram truck

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It seems like everyone these days is getting in on the electric pickup truck trend. Ford's got its electric F-150 coming, then there's the R1T from Rivian, the Hummer EV from GM and so on, but the one company that has yet to throw its hat in the ring has been Ram.



According to a statement made on Wednesday by Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley during FCA's third-quarter earnings call, that's changing. Specifically, he said that "I do see that there will be an electrified Ram pickup in the marketplace, and I would ask you just to stay tuned for a little while, and we'll tell you exactly when that will be."



No, he didn't offer up any details beyond that, but that won't stop us from firing up our Wild Speculation Machine (patent not pending) to hazard a guess at what an electric Ram could look like. That's tough, because compared to the other two members of the Big Three, FCA has the least amount of electrification going on.



Still, we'd assume that this electric Ram would be based on the 1500, which is a thoroughly modern truck with a reasonably modern electrical architecture. We'd expect to see two or possibly three motors and four-wheel drive. We will also be very disappointed if Manley and the gang don't use the hell out of the name "Ramcharger" when deciding what it'll be called.