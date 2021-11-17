Ram announces Cummins diesel fuel pump recall for 222,410 trucks

Enlarge Image Ram

Back in October, we reported on an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a defect inside the high-pressure fuel pumps of certain 2019 and 2020 Ram heavy-duty trucks equipped with the company's 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine. Ram is acknowledging that defect with a voluntary recall announced Wednesday.

The recall affects 222,410 Ram 2500- and 3500-series HD pickup trucks, as well as 3500-, 4500- and 5500-series cab-chassis trucks in the US. The campaign came about after Ram engineers noticed an increase in warranty claims for the issue. That led to an internal investigation and now a voluntary recall filing with NHTSA.

The problem stems from a defect in the pump's construction that leads to premature wear, which, in turn, leads to metal shavings entering the Cummins engine's highly sensitive fuel system. This can cause the vehicle's engine to stall or simply not to start.

The recall fix will likely involve the replacement of the high-pressure fuel pump and the reprogramming of the powertrain control module's software. As is the case with any recall, this work will be performed free of charge by Ram dealers. Ram will begin notifying owners of affected vehicles by Jan. 1. If you're a Ram owner with further questions, you can reach out to Ram's customer service department at 1-800-853-1403.

Ram representatives tell Roadshow there have been no injuries related to the defect. Automaker reps also say that the decision to recall the faulty pumps was made independently of NHTSA's investigation, as the company's defect determination process was started before the inquiry was announced.