The Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept is the perfect pickup for overlanding

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Overlanding has been taking over the off-road scene in the past few years, and Ram is capitalizing on the trend with its concept for next week's SEMA show. Called the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG -- OTG stands for Off The Grid -- this Ram has been designed to "allow vehicle-supported, self-reliant adventure travel," according to Joe Dehner, head of Ram Truck and Mopar design. The Rebel OTG has been created with a mix of concept parts, purchasable Mopar accessories, and items produced by outdoor equipment companies.

The Mopar team started with a Mojave sand-painted Ram 1500 Rebel fitted with the new EcoDiesel V6 and a 33-gallon fuel tank. Beadlock wheels, 35-inch Goodyear off-road tires, and a two-inch concept lift kit from Mopar give the OTG some instant capability upgrades while improving the looks, too. Other concept pieces include a new front bumper with an integrated winch, a larger grille with a flow-through logo, a new rear bumper that has a better departure angle thanks to relocated exhaust, big fender flares and side-step rock rails, and a snorkel. In case the truck gets stuck, in addition to the winch it's fitted with traction mats attached to the roof rack and a high-lift jack system mounted to the top of the cab.

Daniel Golson/Roadshow

That big roof rack carries a collapsible tent that is accessed via a folding ladder, and an awning extends from the rear and opposite side of the truck. Additional LED lights in the front bumper, rear bumper, and roof rack keep the campsite illuminated and an air compressor in the bed is available to keep things inflated. A set of solar panels on the roof can be deployed to provide electricity, and there's a backup power supply onboard so you don't need to bring a gas-powered generator.

The OTG also puts the Ram's new split tailgate to good use. Opening it reveals a power-retractable kitchen that has a gas-powered stove, a battery-powered cooler, and a sink with an onboard water system. There are also a number of racks mounted in the bed for additional storage, and a concept bed step hides away under the bumper and makes access to the roof rack easier. On the inside there are some unique design touches to set the OTG apart, like a special fabric pattern on the door cards.

I'm the first to admit that I don't camping, or the wilderness, or even the concept of being outside in general, but seeing the OTG in person earlier this week piqued by interest just a little bit. I think I'll wait for the overlanding craze to intersect with the glamping crowd, though.