Chevy Silverado EV: How to reserve GM's new electric pickup

General Motors opened reservations for its new all-electric 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup on Wednesday, minutes after the vehicle debuted at CES 2022. The full-size, battery-powered truck won't be available until 2023, so you might be tempted to wait to secure a spot in line, but if the lengthy reservation lines for other electric trucks that have debuted before this one are anything to go by, you may want to sign up now.

Good news: The stakes are low. GM is asking for a modest $100 deposit on its website to get on the list, and it's fully refundable. Signing up is easy, you just need to direct your browser to GM's reservation microsite, choose your intended model, your chosen dealer (you can search by name, ZIP code or city/state), then enter your name and address, and provide your credit card information for the deposit.

2024 Chevy Silverado EV is ready to ride the Lightning

After that, you'll be presented with a typical wall of fine-print legalese to review carefully (and check a box), then you can click reserve. Once you reserve, you'll receive a confirmation screen showing the details of your reservation and you can download a copy of your agreement.

As production draws near, GM or your chosen dealer will reach out to you to nail down your truck's options, colors and so on, but you don't have to decide on the nitty-gritty details of your new ride right now.

Which model is right for you? When will they arrive?

Chevy will launch the Silverado EV first with the Silverado EV RST (Rally Sport Truck), which will appear initially as a fully loaded First Edition model wearing an estimated starting MSRP of $105,000 before destination fee -- a steep price not far off that of GM's own 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Silverado RST First Edition models are anticipated to arrive in the fall of 2023 with a two-motor drivetrain delivering over 660 horsepower and over 780 pound-feet of torque. Range is estimated at 400 miles. A regular RST model will follow in the summer of 2024, presumably with less gear, power and a lower starting price.

Chevrolet is also readying a commercially minded WT (Work Truck) version. Initial spring 2023 deliveries are apparently all spoken for by GM's major fleet customers already, so if you're after a WT reservation now, you likely won't see yours until the summer of 2024. That said, with a range of over 400 miles on a charge and up to 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque, this truck should be capable of a good amount of emissions-free work, and GM is already working on a range of accessories and support services for tradesfolk.

Less expensive variants of both commercial and consumer-minded Silverado models should follow quickly, as well as a new off-road-minded Trail Boss model. In fact, GM is already quoting the eventual availability of a sub-$40,000 WT variant (before destination fee), although it isn't saying when this low-cost model will be offered.

If you need more information, check out our in-depth first look at the entire Silverado EV range.

Caveat reservator

It's important to note that securing a $100 reservation won't guarantee you a truck, let alone a truck at a specific delivery time or even price. GM does not own its dealerships, they are franchises that reserve the right to set pricing as they see fit, as protected by local, state and federal laws. As such, some Chevy dealerships have a history of asking for higher, market-adjusted prices for in-demand vehicles like the new mid-engined C8 Corvette. Your best bet is to reserve your place in line, and when the time comes to actually spec out and order a vehicle, work with your dealership to get a written contract showing your agreed-upon final purchase price.

Chevy's model release cadence and pricing strategy suggests GM is taking a very different initial sales approach to the Silverado EV versus arch rival Ford's F-150 Lightning, which will hit the market sooner and with a lower price tag.

If you're not immediately sold on the idea of reserving one of GM's new electric trucks, you can also just sign up for email updates to keep tabs on the model's progress.