Porsche extends its warranties by 3 months due to coronavirus pandemic

Porsche

So you've got yourself a new-ish Porsche, and things were going pretty well until this whole coronavirus thing happened. Now it's the end of April, and your Macan's warranty runs out next month, the Check Engine light is on and you just got laid off. What are you going to do? Panic?

Well, maybe a little about the new Porsche/no job thing, but thankfully you won't have to worry as much about the Check Engine light because Porsche announced on Thursday that factory warranties that were set to expire between March and May of this year will be extended by three months. Also cool is the fact that this extension will push back the start and end dates of any extended warranty you may have purchased with your vehicle.

"We wish to help our customers as we work our way through this unparalleled situation together," Klaus Zellmer, president and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, said in a statement. "The purpose of a warranty is peace of mind, which is something we are happy to provide at a time when it is needed most."

Maybe that's still not enough to give you peace of mind right now, but it's a nice gesture.