Porsche Taycan range will include RWD model with lower price

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

We could potentially see a Porsche Taycan variant that costs under $100,000, if the current model hierarchy's pricing is anything to go by.

Porsche head of research and development, Michael Steiner, told CAR in a Monday report there's a cheaper, rear-wheel drive Taycan in the pipeline. It's the first public acknowledgement of a RWD model as the entire Taycan lineup is currently all-wheel drive.

A Porsche representative told Roadshow, "you can be sure our electrification initiative will not stop with just three Taycan variants" when asked for more information on a less expensive variant.

Today, the least expensive Taycan is the 4S model at $106,410, which still comes with AWD and returns an EPA-estimated 203-mile range rating. From there, the Taycan Turbo climbs to $150,900 and the Turbo S model rings in at a cool $185,000. The Taycan Turbo will go 201 miles, according to the EPA cycle, and the mighty Turbo S will go 192 miles. Theoretically, by leaving out an AWD system, the price could slip under six figures. That'll largely depend on what kind of battery and performance Porsche wants to push with the RWD model, though Steiner mentioned a smaller battery.

Porsche wouldn't comment when asked if this model will go global, but the CAR report pegs China as a priority market for the RWD model. Steiner told the magazine that AWD isn't a total necessity in the country citing the climate. However, as the Taycan continues to set itself up as a Tesla Model S rival, it seems likely this car will head to other parts of the world.