Porsche Taycan EV order lead time now upward of 6 months

Enlarge Image Porsche

It's not a secret that we at Roadshow love the Porsche Taycan. It's arguably the best driving EV on sale today, and if we were dentists or bankers instead of journalists, more than one of us would likely have one in our home garage. Only, it turns out that getting a Taycan in your garage could take a while, according to a report Monday by Reuters.

That's because not only is the Taycan turning out to be wildly more popular than Porsche imagined, but there is also the global silicon shortage to worry about. What does that mean in practical terms? Well, Porsche anticipated producing around 20,000 Taycans per year when it launched, but it's actually sold that many just in the first half of the year.

When you add in the chip shortage and the production hiccups it's causing for the automotive industry (and basically every other industry), it means that the wait to get a new Taycan is now upward of six months. We wouldn't be surprised in the least if that timeline continued to stretch.

So far, it appears that Porsche has managed to avoid the worst of the production shutdowns that have plagued many other automakers, but with silicon production still quite a ways from being back to normal, it's not clear how long that will last.

We asked Porsche for further comment but didn't hear back in time for publication.