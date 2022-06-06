Porsche Debuts Its Sean Wotherspoon-Designed Taycan Cross Turismo's Wild Interior

When it comes to German car manufacturers, most of us usually think of BMW as being the one that does art cars. Porsche, though, won't be left out of the fun, according to an announcement by the brand on Monday.

The sports car manufacturer has partnered with artist and sneaker designer Sean Wotherspoon to get his take on the already awesome Taycan 4 Cross Turismo EV. The car's exterior, with its Paul Smith-esque color blocking, made its debut at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and now, we get to see what Wotherspoon did to the Taycan's interior. Spoiler alert: It's rad.

The interior features just about every color of faux leather that Porsche could get its hot little hands on, and the end result is a Daniel Golson fever dream of wild hues and textures. It also celebrates nontraditional materials, like corduroy and cork, both of which Wotherspoon uses in his sneaker designs.

The best part of this whole experiment is that Porsche seems to be willing to make the exterior scheme available to buyers through its Sonderwunsch (aka Special Wishes) department and its Paint to Sample Plus program, which costs a boatload of greenbacks but opens up an almost unreal number of aesthetic possibilities for your new Porsche.

The interior reveal is Part 2 of this car's journey and, according to Wotherspoon's Instagram, there will be a Part 3 that focuses on something called an Adventure Pack, which has us excited, as the only way this car could be cooler would be with roof racks and lots of dust all over it.