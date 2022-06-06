X

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo by Sean Wotherspoon Debuts Untraditional Interior

Both the colors used and the nonstandard materials used make this one of the coolest one-off Porsches we've seen.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car side, doors open
1 of 10 Porsche

Porsche's wild South by Southwest debut of its Sean Wotherspoon-designed Taycan 4 Cross Turismo was great.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car front door open
2 of 10 Porsche

But at SXSW we only saw the exterior.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car with artist
3 of 10 Porsche

Now, Porsche and Wotherspoon are showing off the inside, and if anything, it's even better.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car interior driver's seat
4 of 10 Porsche

We love the wild color blocking continued from the outside.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car cork steering wheel
5 of 10 Porsche

We also applaud the use of nontraditional materials like cork.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car corduroy seat
6 of 10 Porsche

And corduroy.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car steering wheel close up
7 of 10 Porsche

Wotherspoon is known for his use of both cork and corduroy in his sneaker designs.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car corduroy seat close up
8 of 10 Porsche

Porsche has used the latter before, on certain 356 models.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car top down hood
9 of 10 Porsche

The overall effect is fun and with Porsche's Paint to Sample Plus, you can get something similar.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo art car top down door open
10 of 10 Porsche

Of course, doing so won't be cheap, but Porsche never is.

