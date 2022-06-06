Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo by Sean Wotherspoon Debuts Untraditional Interior

Porsche's wild South by Southwest debut of its Sean Wotherspoon-designed Taycan 4 Cross Turismo was great.
But at SXSW we only saw the exterior.
Now, Porsche and Wotherspoon are showing off the inside, and if anything, it's even better.
We love the wild color blocking continued from the outside.
We also applaud the use of nontraditional materials like cork.
And corduroy.
Wotherspoon is known for his use of both cork and corduroy in his sneaker designs.
Porsche has used the latter before, on certain 356 models.
The overall effect is fun and with Porsche's Paint to Sample Plus, you can get something similar.
Of course, doing so won't be cheap, but Porsche never is.