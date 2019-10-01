Porsche Panamera 10 Year Anniversary model toasts a decade

Porsche

Happy anniversary, Porsche Panamera. To ring in the nameplate's 10th anniversary, Porsche has put together an homage of a special edition for the Panamera, and on Tuesday, showed off the celebratory car: the Panamera 10 Year Anniversary edition.

With a befitting name, the model's goal is to pack even more standard equipment into the sedan and subtly underscore the milestone. Thus, the Panamera 10 Year Anniversary edition comes loaded with the typical slew of content, but adds a surround-view camera with parking assist, additional active safety features, matrix LED headlights and heated 14-way power seats.

Onlookers will find the Porsche crest presented on the headrests with contrasting white gold stitching, and when they shut the door, standard soft-close doors keep things under control. Finally, a Bose surround-sound audio system rounds out the extra comforts to toast 10 years.

As for design highlights, the biggest addition is a set of 21-inch sport design wheels finished in satin white gold metallic. Matching the wheels are "Panamera 10" logos in the same finish on the doors. Meanwhile, the same logo extends to the door sill plates and the dashboard.

Those eager to ring in 10 years of the luxurious sport sedan may choose from the standard Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. Opt for the latter and the 10 Year Anniversary edition also adds a typically optional 7.2 kilowatt onboard charger for quicker charging. The standard onboard charger is a 3.6 kW unit. The twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 and electric motor remain. The regular Panamera and Panamera 4 still house the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6.

There is a cost of entry for this anniversary bash, though. The standard Panamera 10 Year Anniversary edition will cost $16,100 more than your typical Panamera and costs $104,650. That includes a $1,350 destination charge. For the Panamera 4, it starts at $108,850, or $15,700 more than the a typical Panamera 4.

For the best bargain, go with the E-Hybrid model as it only costs $13,100 more than the standard Panamera E-Hybrid with a final cost of $118,250. Keep in mind, it also boasts 457 horsepower. I trust you'll make the right decision, should your bank account support partaking in the celebration of 10 years of Panamera.