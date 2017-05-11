Porsche's millionth 911 is a beautiful '60s throwback

More than half a century ago, the first Porsche 911 made its way out of the factory. You could say it's been a pretty popular sports car, because the millionth 911 just rolled off the assembly line.

Yes, you read that correctly -- Porsche just finished building the one millionth 911, some 54 years after the first one. For a car that's never been inexpensive, that's an impressive production run, but then again, not many automakers keep the same model line alive for 10 years, let alone 54. Porsche believes that about 70 percent of all 911s ever built are still roadworthy today.

Enlarge Image Porsche

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the one millionth 911 is not just some random Carrera. It's a rear-wheel-drive 911 Carrera S, and it sports a flat-six engine that's been upgraded to put out 450 horsepower. Just like the first 911, this one packs a manual transmission, although it's picked up a few extra gears over the decades -- this one is a seven-speed.

The car rocks the Irish Green paint job that Ferry Porsche used back in the 1960s, and it's still offered as a choice for buyers today. Its leather seats feature houndstooth inserts. There are a bunch of other old-school touches in the car. Note the silver rings around the gauges and the handmade mahogany steering wheel.

A keen eye will notice that both the steering wheel and the hood use the Porsche crest design from 1964. And, of course, there are a bunch of "1,000,000" badges scattered around the car, including the B-pillar, the dashboard trim and even the startup screen tucked in the gauge cluster.

If you think this car is going to some person who paid a princely sum for it, you'd be wrong. This car belongs to Porsche AG. First, it's going on a world tour, driving itself around the Nurburgring, the USA, China and everywhere in between. After that, it will head to its final resting place -- the Porsche Museum. You can't let a piece of history like this get away, after all.