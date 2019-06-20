Porsche rolls out its own car insurance in Illinois and Oregon

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Barring exceptions for antique vehicles and contraptions of that ilk (think Hagerty), car insurance is, for the most part, kind of a one-size-fits-all sort of industry. Creating insurance products tailored to specific brands hasn't really been explored all that much, which is why Porsche has decided to take that route and offer its owners something unique and, above all, helpful.

Porsche on Thursday announced that it is launching a mileage-based car insurance program. In its news release, Porsche said this insurance, offered in partnership with Mile Auto, "meets the unique needs of Porsche drivers by limiting costs to actual miles driven, plus a low base rate." After all, not every Porsche owner is driving the industry average of 12,000 to 15,000 miles per year.

Porsche's car insurance will track the mileage of each vehicle in a ridiculously simple way: Just take a photo of the odometer and send it to Porsche. There's no app or tracking device necessary, which Porsche says will be a benefit to an owner's privacy.

There are other benefits, too. Having Porsche's own insurance means that repairs stemming from claims will always use genuine parts, because Porsche isn't out to devalue its own cars. There's also a dedicated claims concierge for when things go wrong. The automaker also offers agreed value coverage, which means Porsche will pay out an agreed-upon value for the car in the event of a total loss. That last bit is especially important for owners of older or collector cars.

Porsche Auto Insurance will be offered to owners of 1981 models or newer, so long as the vehicles are housed in Illinois and Oregon. As time goes on, Porsche will expand its offering to include additional states, but it did not offer up a timeline for doing so.