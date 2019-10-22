Michael Fassbender is on the road to Le Mans with Porsche

The idea of doing a "Road to Le Mans" series of videos isn't new. It's not even an especially original title, but that's not going to stop Porsche from wheeling out this dead horse and whaling on it with Michael Fassbender as the focus.

Wait, did I just say Michael Fassbender? OK, never mind, forget the whole dead horse thing. I'm in 100%.

Some of you will likely be surprised that Fassbender -- aka the second-best Magneto in the X-Men movie franchise and my second-favorite Steve Jobs (Noah Wyle por vida!) -- has long been not only an avid racing fan, but an avid racer. He's been driving for a while in the Ferrari Challenge series, and now he's working with Porsche as part of its Porsche Racing Experience.

The Porsche Racing Experience gives prospective "gentleman drivers" a way to build their skills on track in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car with the full support of one of the world's best Porsche racing teams: Manthey-Racing. It's pretty cool, and as you'll see in the videos, the kind of experience that Fassbender receives is pretty beneficial.

With his first -- admittedly rough -- weekend at Hockenheim and his slightly less rough second race weekend on the Nurburgring's grand prix circuit, we're excited to follow his journey and see where he comes out at the end of all this.