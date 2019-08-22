Porsche to stream its Formula E car's reveal live on Twitch

Motorsport has been going through a fairly major upheaval, particularly in endurance racing where companies like Audi and Mercedes once dominated. Now, as political climates (and actual climates) change, these manufacturers are turning to electric racing series like Formula E to get their winning fix.

Porsche is one of the latest manufacturers to join the series, but the tight-lipped folks from Weissach have been keeping us all in suspense by not showing their new Formula E racer off. Thankfully, we now know that the wait won't be much longer because the brand announced its plans to debut its car on the streaming network Twitch on Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. CEST (9 a.m. PT).

While we can't glean much from the dimly lit and stylized teaser video that Porsche posted to YouTube on Thursday, we can likely expect some decent racing between Porsche and its sister company and longtime Le Mans rival Audi once the two hit the track.

Formula E had a rough start as a racing series but in the past couple of years has grown into some genuinely exciting wheel-to-wheel racing on street courses all over the world.