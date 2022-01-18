The 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates an old watch

Enlarge Image Porsche

When Porsche unveiled the 911 Targa Heritage Design Edition in 2020, the company said it would be releasing a number of new special editions inspired by its extensive history. Its latest creation is the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition, which as you might expect celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Design firm started by Ferdinand Porsche in 1972.

Porsche Design's first product was the Chronograph 1 watch, and that's where this special edition 911 Targa 4 GTS draws its inspiration from. All 750 units of the model will be painted black, with Satin Platinum accents on the center-lock wheels, targa bar and side stripes. It also gets a 50 Years Porsche Design badge on the engine cover and black brake calipers.

The black interior has a steering wheel stripe, seat belts and stitching finished in Slate Grey, and the Sport-Tex seat centers have an awesome checkered pattern in black and Cool Grey reminiscent of the seats in '70s 911s. The headrests have an embossed Porsche Design logo, the dashboard has a numbered plaque and the center console lid features the signature of Ferdinand Porsche. Porsche also released photos of a vintage 911 Targa with the same color scheme and embossed headrests, though no details about the car were given.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche isn't saying how many of the 750 units will come to the US, but the 911 Porsche Design 50th Anniversary Edition will start at $197,200 including destination when it hits dealers in the spring. That's $39,050 more than a regular Targa 4 GTS, but this special edition comes with features that are normally optional like 18-way adaptive sport seats and the Porsche Design Subsecond clock for the Sport Chrono package. Porsche's 8-speed PDK automatic transmission is standard, but a seven-speed manual is a no-cost option.

In addition to the car, customers will receive an updated version of the Chronograph 1 watch. It uses Porsche's current logo instead of the historic one, and the back of the watch has a sapphire crystal case with a winding rotor that looks like the car's wheel. Porsche is also releasing a stand-alone watch that looks identical to the original and has a solid titanium back with the original Porsche Design logo; 500 of those watches will be made at $7,700 a pop.