This Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS special edition has watch-inspired design cues

The Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design commemorates 50 years of Porsche Design, obviously.
It's inspired by the Chronograph 1, Porsche Design's first watch from 1972.
This special edition gets black paint and Satin Platinum exterior accents.
The interior has amazing checkered seat centers.
Ferdinand Porsche's signature is on the armrest.
There are 50 Years of Porsche Design logos throughout.
The car comes with a modern recreation of the watch.
Only 750 will be sold at a cost of $197,200.
The special edition hits dealers in the spring.
