/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

This Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS special edition has watch-inspired design cues

The Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design commemorates 50 years of Porsche Design, obviously.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-131
1 of 29 Porsche

The new Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design celebrates, you guessed it, 50 years of Porsche Design.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-114
2 of 29 Porsche

It's inspired by the Chronograph 1, Porsche Design's first watch from 1972.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-116
3 of 29 Porsche

This special edition gets black paint and Satin Platinum exterior accents.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-120
4 of 29 Porsche

The interior has amazing checkered seat centers.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-123
5 of 29 Porsche

Ferdinand Porsche's signature is on the armrest.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-118
6 of 29 Porsche

There are 50 Years of Porsche Design logos throughout.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-127
7 of 29 Porsche

The car comes with a modern recreation of the watch.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-110
8 of 29 Porsche

Only 750 will be sold at a cost of $197,200.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-119
9 of 29 Porsche

The special edition hits dealers in the spring.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-111
10 of 29 Porsche

Keep scrolling for more of this limited edition Targa.

porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-112
11 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-113
12 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-115
13 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-117
14 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-121
15 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-122
16 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-124
17 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-125
18 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-126
19 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-128
20 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-129
21 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-130
22 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-132
23 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-133
24 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-134
25 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-135
26 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-136
27 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-137
28 of 29 Porsche
porsche-911-targa-4-gts-edition-50-years-porsche-design-138
29 of 29 Porsche

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

54 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now

41 Photos
Subaru Solterra STI feels like a natural extension

More Galleries

Subaru Solterra STI feels like a natural extension

5 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

59 Photos
2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy

More Galleries

2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy

28 Photos
2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition

More Galleries

2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition

9 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos