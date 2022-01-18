This Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS special edition has watch-inspired design cues

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more More Galleries 2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more 54 Photos

Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now More Galleries Nintendo Switch: The best games to play right now 41 Photos

Subaru Solterra STI feels like a natural extension More Galleries Subaru Solterra STI feels like a natural extension 5 Photos

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more More Galleries Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more 59 Photos

2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy More Galleries 2022 Polestar 2 is clean and techy 28 Photos

2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition More Galleries 2022 Porsche Cayenne adds snazzy Platinum Edition 9 Photos