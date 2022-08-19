This Porsche 911 GT3 RS Previews an Awesome Limited-Edition Spec

The 911 GT3 RS show car that Porsche brought to Monterey Car Week on Friday might just look like a rad (and vibrant) configuration. But this RS actually previews a new limited-production GT3 RS that'll soon be available to US customers, called the Tribute to Carrera RS Package.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of one of Porsche's most iconic 911s: the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7. That original RS was pretty well known for its white-and-green paint job, hence the color scheme on the new GT3 RS. Here, the RS wears a nonmetallic white body color with Python Green accents and wheels. The red color from the taillights is even gone. All around, it looks awesome.

Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur program is responsible for the tribute treatment, and the company's president and CEO of North America, Kjell Gruner, says "this is a live project in its early stages and is being created by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts." Exact details about the upcoming Tribute to Carrera RS Package -- including the number Porsche will make -- will be announced at a later date.

Color choices aside, the new GT3 RS looks like an absolute monster. Its 4.0-liter engine makes 518 horsepower, it has racing-style DRS technology and creates an absolutely outrageous 1,895 pounds of maximum downforce at 177 mph. We can't wait to drive it. Ditto the Tribute to Carrera RS.