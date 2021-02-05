The new Porsche 911 GT3 will debut on Feb. 16

Enlarge Image Oliver Hilger/Porsche

Mark your calendars, sports car fans: The hotly anticipated 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 will greet the world on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Porsche launched a livestream site for the new GT3 -- sorry, "the youngest member of the 911 GT family" -- earlier this week, confirming not only the debut date, but giving us a shadowy glimpse of the coupe's rear end.

Of course, there are a bunch of GT3 details we know already. Our man Henry Catchpole went for a spin in a 992 GT3 prototype late last year, with master-of-the-GT-cars Andreas Preuninger at the wheel. Arguably the biggest change for the new GT3 will be the use of a double-wishbone front suspension setup. This will be the first time a road-legal 911 has ever used this architecture, as it was previously relegated to the 991 RSR race car.

There's also been a lot of chatter about the, uh, interestingly shaped rear wing, which Preuninger assures us will look better on the production car. But this odd form offers plenty of function; the redesigned wing should not only reduce drag but increase downforce on the GT3's rear end.

Otherwise, the GT3 formula will be familiar, and that's no bad thing. Power will come from a naturally aspirated flat-six and you'll be able to pair it with either a manual transmission or Porsche's PDK dual-clutch gearbox. The whole car should weigh around 3,100 pounds, too.

Are we stoked? You betcha. Stay tuned for all the details on Feb. 16.