Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman GTS bring the four-cylinder hustle

Porsche's GTS lineup is one of the automaker's sportiest, offering oodles of track performance with some additional creature comforts, to boot. For the first time, Porsche has brought this badge to the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster.

OK, that's not entirely true. There have been Cayman GTS and Boxster GTS variants in the past, but this marks the first time that Porsche has included the GTS badge on the revised, four-cylinder versions of these cars. Both will carry 2.5-liter flat-four engines that put out 365 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque.

For those of you keeping track at home, that's 15 hp higher than the Boxster S and Cayman S, and 35 hp higher than the previous-generation Boxster and Cayman GTS.

Both are rear-wheel drive, and both can be had with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual clutch. If you want to row your own gears, be warned, your torque output will drop from 317 pound-feet to just 309. It's a tough life.

All it takes is a keen eye to spot a 718 GTS from afar. There's a sportier-looking front end with tinted front indicators and taillights, black tailpipes, a black rear diffuser and black GTS badges galore. Matte-black wheels round out the major aesthetic differences.

Inside, sport seats with Alcantara suede and GTS embroidery are standard, as is the Sport Chrono Package that's optional on other 718 models. If a buyer opts for the navigation system and Connect Plus package, you also get the Porsche Track Precision App. This lets you record and analyze your on-track driving data right from your phone.

While the 718 Boxster and Cayman have decent starting prices of $56,000 and $53,900, respectively, the GTS models require a bit more scratch. You'll have to pony up $79,800 for the 718 Cayman GTS and $81,900 for the 718 Boxster GTS. Both cars are expected to land at Porsche dealerships by March 2018, just in time for spring.