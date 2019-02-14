Polestar 2 teased again before Feb. 27 online unveil

Enlarge Image Polestar

Did anybody tell Polestar that it doesn't need to run a drawn-out teaser campaign to get us excited about the upcoming Model 3-fighting Polestar 2? Either way, there's another teaser fresh off the presses, marking a fortnight between now and the unveil.

Polestar's latest teaser for the Polestar 2 shows us just a bit more taillight than before. The Polestar logo blends into the car's white paint, while the taillights stand out in sharp contrast. There's a bit of relation to parent company Volvo in the shape of the taillights, but make no mistake -- this car is a creation of Polestar and Polestar alone.

We don't have that much longer to wait until it's unveiled. The event will take place on Feb. 27, and it'll happen exclusively online -- after all, it would sort of counteract the green nature of an electric car if the automaker flew a bunch of journalists over an ocean just to look at it. The unveil will take place on Polestar's website, and there'll be a livestream on Polestar's YouTube page.

Don't worry, though -- Roadshow will be getting up close and personal with the Polestar 2 in the very near future. After the online event, Polestar will bring its new car to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which kicks off in early March. It'll be there through the public days, too, in case you feel like splurging on a short-notice Swiss vacation.

Polestar has the 2 aimed directly at Tesla's heart. Built to compete with the Model 3, the Polestar 2 is a battery-electric vehicle with a range around 300 miles and an output around 400 horsepower. To make matters even sweeter, it'll be available with a subscription program, similar to Care by Volvo. Color us stoked.