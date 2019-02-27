The Polestar 2 will cost $55,000, Launch Edition priced at $63,000

The Tesla Model 3-rivaling Polestar 2 will go into production early next year, and it'll hit US soil not too long after that. According to information released Wednesday, Polestar confirms the initial Launch Edition car will cost $63,000, and less-expensive versions will follow shortly thereafter.

Polestar says that $63,000 price doesn't include the current $7,500 federal tax incentive, which would lower the cost to $55,500. If you don't mind waiting a little while longer, a non-Launch Edition variant will soon be available, and Polestar says that'll be priced from $55,000, or $47,500 with the tax credit.

All of these prices are for the long-range, dual-motor Polestar 2, which has a 78-kWh battery that produces 408 horsepower and 487 pound-feet of torque. Polestar estimates a US/EPA driving range of 275 miles.

A shorter-range, and thus less-expensive version of the Polestar 2 will arrive much later. Pricing for that model is still unknown.

Like all future Polestar cars, the 2 will only be available to order online, either as a full lease/purchase, or through the company's Care by Volvo-like subscription service. (Specific subscription pricing will be released at a later date.)

Polestar is planning to open a number of showrooms, called "Spaces," but you won't actually be able to plunk down your cash and drive away with a new car. These are merely meant as a means to have people interact with Polestar vehicles without the pressure of commissioned salespeople, with actual vehicle transactions taking place online. Polestar is already accepting online prerders for the 2.

The 2021 Polestar 2 officially debuts at the Geneva Motor Show next week.