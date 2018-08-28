I can't tell you what the Pininfarina PF0 looks like, beyond the teaser image you see above, because I'm not allowed. However, I can tell you that when unveiled next year, PF0 stands poised to redefine your expectation of hypercar performance. This is the first production car from the storied Italian designer, and not only will it deliver 1,900 horsepower, it'll do so completely emissions-free.

For 88 years, Pininfarina has been an icon of Italian design, working most famously with Ferrari as well as numerous other global firms to produce some of the most gorgeous cars of all time, like the 1970 Ferrari Modulo concept that recently blew my mind at the Pebble Beach Concours. Now, the company stands poised to make its own. And this is your first look at it -- or some of it, anyway, following hot on the heels of design sketch teasing.

When released in 2020, the PF0 hypercar will deliver 1,900 horsepower via electric motors, accelerating from 0 to 62 miles per hour in less than two seconds. It will reach 186 mph in less than 12 seconds and, despite that, offer a maximum of 310 miles of range -- though probably not if you have that much of a lead foot.

As that long range attests, this is meant to be as much as grand tourer as hypercar, able to be driven long distances comfortably and safely. And, with high-speed charging, it could reasonably achieve both goals.

Just 150 PF0s will be made, at a cost of... well, if you have to ask. It'll be fast, no doubt, and it'll certainly turn heads if only because of its size: It's wider than an Aventador and almost a foot longer than La Ferrari. But of course what will really make or break the PF0 is how good it looks, and so I advise you to stay tuned to our coverage from Geneva next year, when all shall be revealed.