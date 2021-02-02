Pete Buttigieg confirmed as next US Transportation Secretary

Pool/Getty Images

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg as the nation's next Transportation Secretary. His confirmation places him in charge of the US Department of Transportation, which oversees critical functions to the nation.

The 39-year-old becomes the youngest transportation secretary ever and will be the only millennial represented in President Joe Biden's cabinet. Further, Buttigieg is now the first openly gay individual to serve in the US cabinet. However, he will have a tough post ahead of him.

As Biden made clear made clear during the campaign, infrastructure will be a major point of interest for the new administration. As transportation secretary, Buttigieg will likely play an integral part in any proposals and future legislation. Not only that, but he'll oversee numerous major US agencies, including the Federal Aviation, Highway, Railroad and Transit Administrations.

Aside from his future role in US infrastructure policy, which Buttigieg said would be a priority of his, he will also hold an important seat for the automotive industry. His role may influence future regulations concerning new ways of mobility, vertical take-off and landing machines and self-driving cars, which automakers and other technology companies continue to work toward.