Opel Insignia wagon looks slick in fire-department livery

Four months before Buick unveiled the 2018 Regal, we got a preview by way of the Opel Insignia. Now, thanks to Opel again, we can imagine what a Regal might look like it if were used by a fire department.

Opel brought a fire department-themed Opel Insignia Sports Tourer station wagon to the RETTmobil rescue and mobility exhibition in Fulda, Germany. The car is largely unchanged from the production version, although it doesn't take a keen eye to note its new livery -- the car you see here is imagined as a command vehicle for a fire department.

Enlarge Image Opel

Opel did make some small adjustments beyond aesthetics. There are LED front flashers and a signal system to ensure the public sees the wagon coming. There's also an equipment carrier in the spare tire well, which can house radio and other fire-fighting gear.

While the Insignia has a proper wagon variant in Europe, the US will get something a bit... different. Buick will offer the Regal in the US in two body styles -- the Sportback hatch, and the TourX wagon. It's still a wagon, but it takes a page from the Subaru Outback and VW Golf Alltrack, as the TourX features a small lift and additional body cladding to give it more of a crossover-y look.

In the US, the Buick Regal TourX will come standard with all-wheel drive and a 250-horsepower, 295-pound-foot I4 engine. It comes standard with a 7-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. GM's OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot will also be standard, which should help separate it from its competition, which includes the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country.

It should be noted that there's nothing stopping you from heading to an aftermarket garage and turning a Buick Regal TourX into a fire-department-themed vehicle. That said, you'll want to bone up on your local laws that cover impersonating emergency services.