Nissan's SEMA stars include rally-ready 240Z and Project Overland Frontier pickup

Nissan

It's that time of year when automakers roll out their wildest and most off-the-wall concepts for the SEMA aftermarket show. Nissan is jumping right in with a handful of super cool cars, but the headlines are at opposite ends of the spectrum. One is a 240Z sports car prepped for rally racing, named DocZ, and the other is an overlanding-ready Frontier pickup truck.

Revealed on Thursday, the two are part of a six-vehicle lineup heading to Las Vegas for SEMA this year. The DocZ is really the star in our eyes here at Roadshow, and it even has some Fast & Furious ties. With the 1971 Datsun 240Z's East African Safari Rally win as a starting point, actor and producer Sung Kang set out to recreate the iconic car. Complete with an homage livery and stroked L24 engine to 2.8 liters of displacement, you'd never guess this particular car was once in poor shape. According to Nissan, this example needed a lot of love and rust repair to boot. Attendees will get to see this car in the metal alongside the 2023 Nissan Z.

Nissan

Onto the Project Overland Frontier pickup, it's based on the brand-spanking-new truck with lots of gear to handle the toughest elements. The kit includes a host of Nismo performance parts, including an off-road performance suspension kit and two-inch lift, new shock absorbers and Nismo wheels wrapped in Maxxis Razr tires. Atop the truck, there's a new roof rack with a pair of 83-liter cases from Roam Adventure Co. to bring whatever's needed along for the ride. Out back, there's a bed drawer system from TruckVault and an ARB Elements fridge. Need some compressed air? ARB has that covered too with a compressor tucked in.

Aside from these two, Nissan will also have a Project Overland Pathfinder SUV on display, the "Altimaniac" Altima-based drift car, and the Frontier pickup used in this year's Rebelle Rally. SEMA kicks off Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 5.