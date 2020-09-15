Nissan Z reveal: Watch the latest sports car debut here

It's a day many of us have waited for: We'll finally see the new Nissan Z revealed on Tuesday night. We'll technically see what Nissan calls the Z Proto. But worry not, the "Proto" name signifies a lightly disguised version of the production car. A few things may change, but by and large, this will be the next Z. You can watch the whole reveal unfold right here.

Nissan's kept seriously quiet about what to expect from the new sports car, but that's alright. We like surprises and the internet usually does a great job at spoiling them. We do know the Z Proto will sport a manual transmission and wear some retro styling cues. From what we've gathered, the design should encompass a bit of a greatest hits album from Z cars past. The profile absolutely evokes the classic 240Z, as do the simple, semiclosed circular headlights. The rear looks flat, with long, horizontal taillights that clearly evoke older Z cars, but really toss it back to the 300ZX.

We can't wait to learn more about the Z Proto, and we'll hopefully get an idea of how far away the production car is. Nissan will go live at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET).