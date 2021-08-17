New Nissan Z sports car reveal: Watch the production car's debut

Today is the day, Z faithful. After seeing the Nissan Z Proto revealed last year and all the excitement that followed, the Japanese carmaker's ready to show us the final thing. The new Nissan Z arrives Tuesday night. You can watch the all the action unfold in the video player above with us.

Nissan maintained that its Z Proto concept would be close to the final production car, so we shouldn't expect too many changes. The concept's powertrain should carry over, meaning we'll likely see a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 paired with the driver's choice of an automatic or manual transmission.

But we'll be able to nix the words "likely" and "should" very soon. The official details and reveal come at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) tonight.