Nissan recalls 91,000 Titan pickup trucks for potential electrical issues

Enlarge Image Nissan

These days, cars are filled with miles of electrical wiring, and even one small short can result in a veritable cornucopia of problems. Nissan's latest recall addresses such gremlins, which can cause all sorts of problems with the affected vehicles.

Nissan has issued a recall for 91,319 examples of the 2017-2019 Titan pickup truck. All the vehicles included in this recall are light-duty models with gasoline engines, so diesels and Titan XD variants have nothing to worry about. The affected vehicles carry build dates between April 14, 2016 and Oct. 8, 2018.

The problem comes from the alternator's wiring harness. According to documents filed with the federal government, said alternator harnesses might have been damaged during installation. When eventually lowering the engine into the truck, the harness might get pulled away from its intended location, potentially breaching the wiring's shielding.

This could cause an electrical short, resulting in what Nissan calls "abnormal electrical activity," which means the interior lights might flicker, or the radio might go in and out. Since this affects the alternator's wiring, it could prevent the truck's battery from charging, eventually shutting the whole operation down -- including the engine, which might stall. Nissan also said that, in rare cases, there might be "an engine compartment thermal incident."

The fix is pretty straightforward. Technicians will inspect each recalled vehicle to ensure the harness is properly routed and damage-free. As necessary, techs can either clip the harness into its correct position or replace the damaged harness components. Dealers were notified in late June, and owners should start receiving notifications via first-class mail within the next couple weeks.