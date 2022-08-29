Nissan Rogue Sport Will Be Dropped From US Lineup

What's happening Nissan will stop selling the compact Rogue Sport in the US. Why it matters Smaller and less powerful than the standard Rogue, the Rogue Sport struggled to find success, especially following the introduction of the subcompact Kicks crossover. What's next The Rogue Sport will be sold through early 2023.

The Nissan Rogue Sport will soon be dropped from the automaker's lineup, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. In a letter to dealers first obtained by Automotive News, Nissan said production of the Rogue Sport will end in December.

"With the all-new Rogue and recently redesigned Kicks, we will continue to cover this part of [the] market effectively," Nissan vice president Scott Shirley said in the dealer memo, according to Automotive News.

"As part of our Nissan Next plan, which is focused on prioritizing our core models and segments that bring the most benefit to customers, production of Rogue Sport for the US will end after the 2022 model year," Nissan said in a statement.

Nissan will continue to sell the Rogue through early 2023, and Automotive News reports the company will offer parts support through 2033. The Nissan Qashqai -- which is what the Rogue Sport is called in other countries -- will continue to be sold around the world.

Despite the shared name, the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport are very different machines. The Rogue is larger, more powerful and has a longer list of technology features. The Rogue Sport was originally introduced as a less expensive entry point into the Nissan brand, but that role is now filled by the Kicks. Right now, the Rogue Sport commands a nearly $5,000 premium over the Kicks.