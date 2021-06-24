Nissan is recalling 138,736 Sentras over bent steering tie rods

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

Nissan is recalling 138,736 2020- and 2021-model Sentras over concerns that they could have bent steering tie rods, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The steering tie rod links the vehicle's steering rack to the wheel hubs. If a tie rod bent enough to break, that would cause a loss of steering and dramatically increase the risk of a crash.



Luckily, this problem has an easy fix. Nissan will inspect the tie rods of affected vehicles and will replace any bent ones with new ones. This work, like all recalls, will be performed by the dealer free of charge.



Owners of affected vehicles can expect to receive a notification via mail starting on or around Aug. 5. If you think your car might be affected, you can also contact Nissan's customer service line at 1-800-867-7669 and reference recall number PM985.