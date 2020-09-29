Nissan is launching a whole bunch of new Nismo off-road parts

Nissan

Nissan unveiled a new range of aftermarket components for several models on Tuesday. The Japanese automaker is using the annual Rebelle Rally to showcase this exciting new off-road hardware on its midsize Frontier truck.

Fresh Nismo components will be available for the 2005-2020 Frontier, the 2016-2021 Titan full-size truck and even the discontinued Xterra SUV for model years 2005-2015. The Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-road adventure, which Roadshow's own Emme Hall has won two times, is the perfect place to reveal aftermarket components. The 2020 installment of this event kicks off on Oct. 8 at Lake Tahoe and wraps up on Oct. 17 in the Imperial Sand Dunes of California.

As for Nissan's latest and greatest hardware, arguably the most interesting bit of kit that will be available is a new high-performance suspension system codeveloped with Bilstein. Consisting of monotube shock absorbers at all four corners and remote reservoirs on the rear dampers, this setup provides a ride-height increase of up to 2 inches, exactly what you want while out on the trail. It's also designed to cope with added vehicle weight from things like camping gear and larger wheel-and-tire packages.

Nismo will also make available a new off-road bumper for enhanced toughness and versatility. This high-strength steel piece weighs in at a husky 105 pounds and is protected by a textured powder-coat finish for long-term durability. It features attachment points for recovery shackles and additional lights, plus it's designed to house a winch.

Speaking of lighting, Nissan worked with Rigid Industries to make a range of LED off-road lamps available to its hardcore truck and SUV customers. Giving these drivers plenty of choice, a bunch of sizes and beam patterns will be offered. Round and square light pods are on the menu, as are light bars.

Finally, for added functionality and visual pizzazz, unique off-road wheels will be offered. Available in a 17x7.5-inch size, these rollers are load rated for 1,950 pounds and feature Nismo center caps and a gray finish.

Pricing for these fancy, new Nismo components should be announced closer to their availability date, which a Nissan spokesman said should be later this fall. Drivers will be able to purchase parts from Nissan dealers, select Nismo retailers or from a special website.