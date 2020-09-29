These three rough-and-ready models can now be upgraded with a special suspension kit, a winch-ready front bumper and more.
Now you can spruce up your Frontier, Titan or Xterra with some cool off-road parts from Nissan's Nismo division.
The automaker is sponsoring Team Wild Grace in this year's Rebelle Rally.
A steel front bumper with room for recovery hooks and a winch is being offered by Nismo.
New suspension kits are on the menu, too, co-developed with Bilstein.
Parts are available for the current-generation Frontier midsize pickup truck, which is slated to be replaced by an all-new model for 2021.
Team Wild Grace includes co-captains Lyn Woodward and Sedona Blinson.
Which of the available Nismo mods is your favorite?
That is a meaty shock absorber!
Discuss: New Nismo off-road hardware available for the Nissan Frontier, Titan and Xterra
